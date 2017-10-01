Play

Ramirez (elbow) said his most recent ultrasound showed that his arm is healing, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

He'll have another ultrasound in four weeks. It's unclear when Ramirez will be ready to begin an offseason throwing program, but his progress to this point is an encouraging sign as he hopes to be on the mound when spring training begin in February.

