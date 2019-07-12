Ramirez (elbow) had a tough time on his rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits (including four homers) in five innings of work.

Ramirez seems to be close to a return from Tommy John surgery, but his poor outing may cause the Angels to hesitate to bring him back right away. He now owns a 7.91 ERA, an 18:15 K:BB and a 1.76 WHIP in 33 rehab innings. He's allowed to remain on his rehab stint until late July and seems likely to do so unless his next outing is considerably more impressive.

