Angels' JC Ramirez: Excels in latest rehab start
Ramirez (elbow) tossed 5.2 innings in his rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Salt Lake, giving up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out two.
Ramirez tossed 86 pitches (51 strikes) in the outing, marking the second straight rehab start in which he's cleared the 80-pitch threshold. That sort of workload suggests Ramirez is ready to return from the 60-day injured list without any restrictions, but the Angels have yet to decide when he'll return to the team or if he'll be included in the big-league rotation. Los Angeles can wait until June 29 before Ramirez's 30-day rehab window closes.
