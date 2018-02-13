Ramirez (elbow) has thrown ten bullpen sessions with no ill effects, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ramirez has been stretched out to 50 pitches in the pen without issues so far. The 29-year-old underwent stem-cell therapy late in the 2017 season to repair a damaged UCL. The fact that he's throwing without pain suggests he's still on track to be ready for the start of the season and should compete for a spot at the back of the Angels' rotation.