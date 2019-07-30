Angels' JC Ramirez: Feels ready for IL return
Ramirez (elbow) said after his rehab outing Sunday with High-A Inland Empire that he feels prepared to return from the 60-day injured list and make his season debut, the Associated Press reports.
On the comeback trail following April 2018 Tommy John surgery, Ramirez has made 12 minor-league rehab appearances spanning two different assignment periods. The Angels initially intended to bring back Ramirez in a starting role, but the team has since indicated that he will work in long relief once reinstated from the IL, perhaps as soon as Tuesday. Ramirez isn't expected to cover more than three innings in any of his appearances the rest of the season.
