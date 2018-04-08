Ramirez was experiencing forearm tightness during his start Saturday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

This helps to explain his poor outing, but it's a very ominous explanation. Ramirez underwent stem-cell therapy last season to treat a partially-torn UCL in his throwing arm, and although it's unclear if this injury is related to that or not, it doesn't bode well for him. He'll be evaluated further Sunday, so more information should come forth then. It's unclear whether he'll be able to make his next start or not, though things aren't looking good as they stands now.