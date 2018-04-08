Ramirez (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ramirez lasted just two innings in his start Saturday against the Athletics, surrendering three runs and walking five batters during the outing. It was revealed afterward that Ramirez had been dealing with forearm tightness in the start that resulted in his velocity dropping around five or six miles per hour, making it an easy decision for the Angels to put him on the shelf. Ramirez is expected to undergo an MRI on his forearm Monday in order for the Angels to determine the severity of his setback, but the nature of the injury seems likely to cost him more than the minimum 10 days. It's worth noting that Ramirez missed the final six weeks of the 2017 campaign after bypassing surgery to address a partially torn UCL in his throwing elbow, instead opting for stem-cell therapy to treat the injury.