Angels' JC Ramirez: Hits 60-day injured list
Ramirez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez will make way on the 40-man roster for Kaleb Cowart, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. The transaction has no effect on Ramirez's return timeline, as he's targeting an early-June return from Tommy John surgery.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...