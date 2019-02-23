Ramirez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez will make way on the 40-man roster for Kaleb Cowart, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. The transaction has no effect on Ramirez's return timeline, as he's targeting an early-June return from Tommy John surgery.

