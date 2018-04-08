Ramirez (0-2) took the loss Saturday against the Athletics, giving up three runs on two hits and five walks in just two innings pitched. He struck out one.

This is the second straight rough outing for the right-hander, and even though he didn't serve up a homer this time out, he still struggled mightily. Ramirez required 55 pitches to get through his pair of frames and struggled with command throughout. His poor ratios already made him an unappealing fantasy option, and this sluggish start is only making things work. The Angels' six-man rotation seems to be keeping his job safe for now, though, so he'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled start Friday against the Royals.