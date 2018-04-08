Angels' JC Ramirez: Lasts just two frames in loss Saturday
Ramirez (0-2) took the loss Saturday against the Athletics, giving up three runs on two hits and five walks in just two innings pitched. He struck out one.
This is the second straight rough outing for the right-hander, and even though he didn't serve up a homer this time out, he still struggled mightily. Ramirez required 55 pitches to get through his pair of frames and struggled with command throughout. His poor ratios already made him an unappealing fantasy option, and this sluggish start is only making things work. The Angels' six-man rotation seems to be keeping his job safe for now, though, so he'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled start Friday against the Royals.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...