Angels' JC Ramirez: Leaves start with forearm injury Saturday
Ramirez (11-10) left Saturday's game in the sixth inning with a right forearm injury, but before his departure he allowed one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings to earn the win against the Orioles.
Ramirez allowed a run on a wild pitch in the first inning, but settled down after that, and the offense smashed four home runs to help him notch his 11th victory of the season. Until the severity of his injury is determined, it's unclear as to whether he'll make his next start Thursday against the Rangers.
