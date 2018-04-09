Angels' JC Ramirez: Likely needs Tommy John surgery
Ramirez was diagnosed Monday with a torn UCL in his right elbow and was advised to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
This is a tough blow for Ramirez. The 29-year-old exited his last start after just two innings with forearm tightness, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the right-hander was dealing with ligament damage. This diagnosis comes after he missed the final six weeks of the 2017 season recovering from a partially torn UCL. While the Angels haven't confirmed Ramirez's plans, it seems likely that he'll go under the knife in the coming weeks, leaving the team shorthanded in the rotation.
More News
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...