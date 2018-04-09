Ramirez was diagnosed Monday with a torn UCL in his right elbow and was advised to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

This is a tough blow for Ramirez. The 29-year-old exited his last start after just two innings with forearm tightness, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the right-hander was dealing with ligament damage. This diagnosis comes after he missed the final six weeks of the 2017 season recovering from a partially torn UCL. While the Angels haven't confirmed Ramirez's plans, it seems likely that he'll go under the knife in the coming weeks, leaving the team shorthanded in the rotation.