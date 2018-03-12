Angels' JC Ramirez: Looking to induce more contact
Ramirez allowed a home run while striking out six over 4.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Rangers.
While it contradicts his pitching line, Ramirez said that he will be looking to induce more contact this season as opposed to going for strikeouts in an effort to go deeper into games, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The converted reliever will have to earn a rotation spot first, but fantasy owners in deep and AL-only formats who may have been targeting Ramirez may not find a decrease from his 6.4 K/9 mark last season appealing. That said, going deeper into contests could increase his quality start projections for those in leagues that acknowledge the stat.
