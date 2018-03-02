Ramirez fired a pair of scoreless innings Thursday, giving up a hit and striking out one in a spring training win over the Giants.

This was an important step for the 29-year-old, as he is not only looking to re-earn a rotation spot this spring, but he is also trying to prove that his elbow is healthy after undergoing stem cell therapy last September on a partially torn UCL. Assuming the rest of the Angels' starting candidates remain healthy this spring, Ramirez appears destined for a return to the bullpen. Even if he were to win a rotation spot, his inconsistent performance as a starter last season (4.15 ERA and 2.1 K/BB) were limit his value to deeper formats out of the gates.