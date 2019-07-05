Ramirez (elbow) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The start could be Ramirez's final one as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. He's made a total of six so far, posting a poor 7.77 ERA and an 11:11 K:BB over 22 innings of work, not exactly providing much reason for confidence that he'll be able to be a rotation fixture in the second half.