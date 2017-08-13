Angels' JC Ramirez: Mediocre against Mariners
Ramirez gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Saturday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Ramirez has proven himself to be a capable back-of-the-rotation starter, as he is dependably mediocre. He has struck out fewer than six batters in nine of his last 10 starts. His next start will come next weekend in Baltimore.
