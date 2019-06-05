Ramirez (elbow) will move his rehab to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Ramirez is now almost 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery and appears to be closing in on a return to big-league action in line with a typical timeline. He's so far made just one rehab appearance, allowing three runs in 1.2 innings, so he'll need several more outings before he's deemed ready to go.

