Ramirez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels needed a 40-man roster spot for Juan Graterol, who was called up to be the backup catcher while Martin Maldonado (personal) is away from the team. Ramirez was an obvious choice, as he underwent Tommy John surgery on April 18. He will still be out until sometime during the 2019 season.