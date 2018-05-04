Angels' JC Ramirez: Moves to 60-day DL
Ramirez (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels needed a 40-man roster spot for Juan Graterol, who was called up to be the backup catcher while Martin Maldonado (personal) is away from the team. Ramirez was an obvious choice, as he underwent Tommy John surgery on April 18. He will still be out until sometime during the 2019 season.
More News
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Likely needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Heads to disabled list•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Hampered by forearm tightness•
-
Angels' JC Ramirez: Lasts just two frames in loss Saturday•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...