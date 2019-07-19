Angels' JC Ramirez: Nearing end of rehab
Ramirez is nearing the end of a 15-month rehab from Tommy John surgery, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Upon his return, Ramirez will be pitching out of the bullpen. A starter for the Angels in 2017, Ramirez went 11-10 with a 4.15 ERA in 27 appearances. He has not reached full command on his slider nor has he been able to reach the full velocity on his fastball (95.6 mph over his first five seasons in the big leagues). The Angels have some holes in their pitching staff due to the passing of Tyler Skaggs, so once Ramirez has more authority on his pitches, he could be stretched back out as a starter.
