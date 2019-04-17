Ramirez (elbow) is scheduled to face live hitters in early May, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez has been ramping up his throwing program throughout the spring as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery last April. The 30-year-old will stretch out to at least 60 pitches so that the Angels can decide whether to utilize him as a starter or reliever.

