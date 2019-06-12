Ramirez (elbow) will make another rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Salt Lake, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The rehab outing will be Ramirez's third -- and second with Salt Lake -- as he makes his return from Tommy John surgery in April 2018. The 30-year-old threw 69 pitches in his last start and may need a couple more appearance to continue building up his arm strength.

