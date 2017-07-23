Ramirez gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six over six innings Saturday, picking up the win against the Red Sox.

He outpitched David Price in this one to record his ninth win of the season. Ramirez had been in a bit of a rut, logging a 5.40 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over his last six starts (31.2 innings), so it would have been understandable if a good percentage of his owners left him on the bench for this game. The Angels may take advantage of Monday's off day in order to go with a four-man rotation in the short term, which would result in Ramirez starting Thursday in Cleveland.