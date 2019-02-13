Angels' JC Ramirez: Ramps up throwing program
Ramirez (elbow) is scheduled for his sixth bullpen session Friday since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander completed five bullpen sessions on his own before reporting to spring training this week and has been throwing his fastball at about 60-percent effort in said sessions. As things stand now, it seems like Ramirez is still on track for a return in early June, though a target date will likely come into more focus once he increases the intensity of his mound work and resumes facing hitters.
