Angels' JC Ramirez: Regains velocity in Mexican league
Ramirez pushed his fastball up to the 96-mph range in the Mexican Winter League, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
In his return to the big leagues following Tommy John surgery last season, Ramirez exhibited a significantly scaled-down fastball, averaging only 91.0 mph on his four-seamer, per Statcast. If he is able to sustain the velocity he reportedly flashed over the winter, it would mark a return to his 2017 level. During that season, Ramirez averaged 95.6 mph on both his sinker and four-seam fastball, though the end result was an unimpressive 16.9 K%.
