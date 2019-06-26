Ramirez (elbow) has extended his rehab assignment, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, allowing the right-hander to extend his rehab assignment by another 30 days. As such, the Angels will not activate Ramirez from the injured list before the end of the month, as was originally expected. It's unclear how many additional rehab appearances Ramirez will make before returning, though a return after the All-Star break now seems likely.

