Ramirez (elbow) will make at least one more rehab start, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez has been on a rehab assignment since late May as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he's been unconvincing so fark, posting a 7.91 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP in 33 innings. His rehab expires in late July, so he doesn't have too many more chances to prove to the Angels that he's worth a spot on the pitching staff.