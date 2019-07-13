Angels' JC Ramirez: Set for another rehab outing
Ramirez (elbow) will make at least one more rehab start, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez has been on a rehab assignment since late May as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, but he's been unconvincing so fark, posting a 7.91 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP in 33 innings. His rehab expires in late July, so he doesn't have too many more chances to prove to the Angels that he's worth a spot on the pitching staff.
