Ramirez (elbow) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four in a rehab start at Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ramirez recently had his rehab stint extended and has now made five starts with Salt Lake, reaching 82 pitches in Saturday's outing. The Angels want the 30-year-old to make at least one additional start in the minors, seemingly setting him up to be activated shortly after the All-Star break.