Ramirez (elbow) is scheduled to make his final rehab appearance with High-A Inland Empire on Sunday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ramirez is scheduled to throw about 20 pitches as he prepares to join the Angels in a bullpen role coming off Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old's rehab assignment will run out Tuesday, so he'll have to be activated by that point.

