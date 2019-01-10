Angels' JC Ramirez: Settles with Angels
Ramirez (elbow) signed a one-year, $1.9 million contract with the Angels on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez broke camp in the Angels' rotation in 2018, but made just two starts before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April. The right-hander will likely remain sidelined until the middle of 2019, and his role once he returns remains unclear, as the Angels could opt to bring him back as a reliever to ease the stress on his arm. As such, Ramirez -- who owns a career 4.72 ERA and 6.4 K/9 across parts of five big-league seasons -- carries little to no fantasy appeal heading into draft season.
