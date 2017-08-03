Angels' JC Ramirez: Shuts out Phillies over eight
Ramirez (10-9) allowed six hits and two walks over eight shutout innings against the Phillies on Wednesday. He struck out three en route to a 7-0 win.
Once upon a time, Philadelphia acquired Ramirez from the Mariners in a deal for Cliff Lee, and he was considered one of the organization's better prospects. However, after an unsavory 2013 stint in Philadelphia's bullpen (7.50 ERA in 24 innings), he proceeded to bounce around between several organizations -- to the Diamondbacks, back to the Mariners, then over to Cincy -- before landing with the Angels. He's finally made a home in Anaheim, serving as a relatively stabilizing presence in the rotation, though his 4.03 ERA and 1.32 WHIP are far better suited to a No. 4 or 5 starter than his current spot as the Angels' No. 1 for all intents and purposes.
