Angels' JC Ramirez: Struggles late in loss
Ramirez (10-10) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out just two batters through seven innings during Monday's loss to Baltimore.
Ramirez held the Orioles to just two runs through six frames before allowing a grand slam to Manny Machado in the seventh inning. Considering Monday's final result likely wasn't indicative of his mound work, and it also interrupted a standout three-game stretch (three earned runs through 20.2 innings), overreacting to this showing is probably ill-advised. His strikeout upside is capped (6.7 K/9), but with a 4.21 ERA and 1.32 WHIP for the campaign, he's still a serviceable fantasy asset in most settings. A date against the Mariners at Safeco Field is up next for Ramirez.
