Ramirez (9-9) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Indians despite allowing just two runs on five hits and six walks in 6.2 innings pitched. He also struck out four.

Although the basepaths were frequently packed with Indians, Ramirez managed to work his way out of trouble more often than not. Unfortunately, the Angels' offense was unable to muster up enough run support to get him the victory. The 28-year-old's ERA is now down to 4.29 on the season, although his lack of command certainly made his WHIP jump up a tick. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.