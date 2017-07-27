Angels' JC Ramirez: Takes loss despite decent outing Thursday
Ramirez (9-9) was tagged with the loss Thursday against the Indians despite allowing just two runs on five hits and six walks in 6.2 innings pitched. He also struck out four.
Although the basepaths were frequently packed with Indians, Ramirez managed to work his way out of trouble more often than not. Unfortunately, the Angels' offense was unable to muster up enough run support to get him the victory. The 28-year-old's ERA is now down to 4.29 on the season, although his lack of command certainly made his WHIP jump up a tick. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...