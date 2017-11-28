Angels' JC Ramirez: To resume light throwing
Ramirez (elbow) will resume light throwing next week, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
He underwent an exam that showed continuing improvement of his damaged UCL on Monday. Ramirez missed the final six weeks of the season and then underwent stem-cell therapy in an effort to heal his elbow without going under the knife. He has undergone three ultrasound exams, and the Angels remain encouraged that he can avoid surgery. In a perfect world, he will be ready to compete for a rotation spot in spring training, but it's too soon to say that is a likely outcome, given the nature of the injury and how early he is in the recovery process. Ramirez notched a 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 147.1 innings last season.
