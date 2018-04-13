Angels' JC Ramirez: Will undergo Tommy John surgery
Ramirez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Ramirez suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow after leaving his start against Oakland on Saturday with forearm tightness. He will miss the rest of the campaign and could spend some time on the disabled list to begin the 2019 season. Expect a better timetable throughout this summer as he begins his recovery.
More News
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...