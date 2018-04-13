Ramirez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Ramirez suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow after leaving his start against Oakland on Saturday with forearm tightness. He will miss the rest of the campaign and could spend some time on the disabled list to begin the 2019 season. Expect a better timetable throughout this summer as he begins his recovery.

