Angels' Jefry Marte: Available off bench Wednesday
Marte is listed as an available extra Wednesday for the Angels' Cactus League game against the Indians.
It remains to be seen if manager Mike Scioscia will actually use Marte, but the fact that the first baseman is deemed available indicates that he didn't experience any setbacks with his tight right groin after taking part in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage. According to Maria Guardado of MLB.com, Marte is competing with Colin Walsh, Kaleb Cowart, Nolan Fontana and Jose Miguel Fernandez for the lone bench spot in the infield that's still up for grabs.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...