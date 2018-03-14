Marte is listed as an available extra Wednesday for the Angels' Cactus League game against the Indians.

It remains to be seen if manager Mike Scioscia will actually use Marte, but the fact that the first baseman is deemed available indicates that he didn't experience any setbacks with his tight right groin after taking part in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage. According to Maria Guardado of MLB.com, Marte is competing with Colin Walsh, Kaleb Cowart, Nolan Fontana and Jose Miguel Fernandez for the lone bench spot in the infield that's still up for grabs.