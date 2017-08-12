Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Marte received another start at third base Friday, and he made the most of his opportunity by taking Marco Gonzalez deep in the second inning. The 26-year-old has struggled to the tune of a .173/.270/.291 triple-slash in the majors this season, but his recent success with Triple-A Salt Lake (.356/.420/.594 in 24 games) earned him another shot with the Halos. The Angels have faced two southpaws in their previous two contests, so Marte's consecutive starts at the hot corner are coincidental and he will be on the short side of a platoon with Luis Valbuena until Yunel Escobar (oblique) returns from the disabled list.