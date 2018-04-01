Marte will make his second straight start at first base Sunday against the Athletics and bat eighth, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Room in the lineup opened up for Marte after Ian Kinsler (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list Saturday. It's not expected that Kinsler will need more than the minimum 10 days to recover from the injury, but the influx of at-bats Marte is projected to receive in the interim could make the latter decent lineup filler in AL-only formats during the upcoming week.