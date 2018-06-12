Marte was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left wrist sprain.

Marte was forced to exit Monday's game against the Mariners with what was originally diagnosed as a left wrist contusion. The team has now clarified his injury as a more severe left wrist sprain, thus prompting his placement on the disabled list. Infielder David Fletcher had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

