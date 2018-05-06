Angels' Jefry Marte: Hits second home run
Marte went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Mariners.
Marte gave the Angels what appeared to be a commanding lead with his home run in the sixth inning, his second of the season. He has seen inconsistent at-bats this season, mostly coming when there are injuries to regular starters or when Shohei Ohtani is out of the lineup, but has produced well when given the opportunity as he is hitting .333/.382/.569 in 51 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....