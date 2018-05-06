Marte went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Mariners.

Marte gave the Angels what appeared to be a commanding lead with his home run in the sixth inning, his second of the season. He has seen inconsistent at-bats this season, mostly coming when there are injuries to regular starters or when Shohei Ohtani is out of the lineup, but has produced well when given the opportunity as he is hitting .333/.382/.569 in 51 at-bats this season.