Marte went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday against the Giants.

Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup with left-handed pitcher Derek Holland on the mound, so Marte got the chance to start his ninth game of the season. He took advantage of the opportunity by hitting his first home run of the season in the second inning off Holland. Marte's numbers on a per-game basis are strong in limited at-bats this season, but he's shown little offensive punch in previous opportunities and does not have a clear path to more consistent at-bats.