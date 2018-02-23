Angels' Jefry Marte: In Friday's lineup
Marte (foot) will start the club's Cactus League opener at first base against Oakland on Friday.
Marte will be batting third in the order. The 26-year-old missed the final three weeks of the 2017 season due to a foot fracture but he appears to be fully healthy heading into this spring. Marte will be competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster after spending last year split between Los Angeles and the Triple-A level. During 45 games in the majors, he slashed .173/.269/.307 with four home runs and 14 RBI.
