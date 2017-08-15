Marte will start at third base and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Nationals.

With the Angels facing a left-handed starter for the fourth time in five games, Marte will stick around in the lineup at the expense of Luis Valbuena, who still occupies the strong side of the platoon at third base. Marte is slashing .172/.276/.310 on the season, so despite his favorable position in the batting order, he's fraught with plenty of risk as a DFS selection.