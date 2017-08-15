Angels' Jefry Marte: Moves into cleanup spot Tuesday
Marte will start at third base and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Nationals.
With the Angels facing a left-handed starter for the fourth time in five games, Marte will stick around in the lineup at the expense of Luis Valbuena, who still occupies the strong side of the platoon at third base. Marte is slashing .172/.276/.310 on the season, so despite his favorable position in the batting order, he's fraught with plenty of risk as a DFS selection.
More News
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Connects for fourth homer Friday•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Recalled from Triple-A, starting at third base•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Collects two hits Wednesday•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Rejoins big club•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...