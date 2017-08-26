Angels' Jefry Marte: Optioned to Triple-A
Marte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Marte never found his groove in 2017, as he owns just a .173/.269/.307 batting line over 45 games. He slugged 15 homers and posted a .481 slugging percentage over 88 games in 2016, but he has just had too much trouble making contact to make his power count this season. The 26-year-old could be back in Anaheim when rosters expand.
