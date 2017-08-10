Angels' Jefry Marte: Recalled from Triple-A, starting at third base
Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday and is starting at third base against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Marte slashed .356/.420/.594 with five homers and a 13:11 K:BB in 24 games with Salt Lake following his demotion from the majors. With Yunel Escobar (oblique) on the disabled list, he was added to offer additional depth at the corner infield spots. It's possible that he'll assume the weak side of a platoon with Luis Valbuena at third base until Escobar returns. Troy Scribner was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move.
