Marte started at first base and went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in Monday's loss to Detroit.

Marte was penciled into the lineup with Shohei Ohtani (rest) getting the day off and with a southpaw on the mound. This appears to be the recipe for getting the backup platoon infielder into the lineup, which severely limits his fantasy utility, despite carrying a respectable .277/.338/.462 slash line in 71 plate appearances.