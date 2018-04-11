Angels' Jefry Marte: Records three hits
Marte went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI Tuesday against the Rangers.
As has been the case, when Shohei Ohtani sits Marte draws the start at first base with Albert Pujols shifting to DH. He's taken advantage of those spot starts this season, posting three multi-hit games as well as three extra-base hits. Despite the hot start, he's shown next to no offensive prowess in past seasons and his sporadic playing time ensures that he has little fantasy value.
