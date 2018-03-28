Marte has made the Angels' 25-man roster for Opening Day, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Marte didn't show much at Triple-A (.797 OPS) or the majors (.576 OPS) last season to get excited about his upside if he finds playing time. He'll be used in a reserve role off the bench at first base, third base and in the outfield.

