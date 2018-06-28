Marte (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Marte has been sidelined with a left wrist sprain since suffering the injury against the Mariners on June 11. He will likely require a couple games down in the minors before returning to Los Angeles. Over 39 contests with the Angels this year, he's hit .262/.311/.440 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

