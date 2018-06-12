Angels' Jefry Marte: Suffers wrist contusion
Marte left Tuesday's game against Seattle with a bruised left wrist, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This is positive news for the Angels, as Marte appears to have avoided a significant injury. He'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward.
