Angels' Jefry Marte: Takes part in intrasquad game
Marte, who hasn't appeared in Cactus League games since March 3 due to right groin tightness, was scheduled to hit in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear if Marte was cleared to play the field in the contest, so he'll likely need to do that at some point during the Angels' upcoming exhibition games for the team to feel comfortable his health heading into the regular season. Marte is vying for a role as a bench bat with the Angels, but probably wouldn't be in store for much playing time if he makes the club.
