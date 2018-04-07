Angels' Jefry Marte: Will start Saturday
Marte will start at first base and bat eighth for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Albert Pujols moves to designated hitter with Shohei Ohtani returning to the bench to prepare as Sunday's starting pitcher, opening up first base for Marte. The 26-year-old will look to continue his hot start to the season -- 6-for-14 with three doubles -- against Oakland and starting pitcher Andrew Triggs on Saturday.
More News
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Draws second straight start•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Set to make 25-man roster•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Available off bench Wednesday•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Takes part in intrasquad game•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: In Friday's lineup•
-
Angels' Jefry Marte: Placed on 10-day disabled list•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...