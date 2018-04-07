Marte will start at first base and bat eighth for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Albert Pujols moves to designated hitter with Shohei Ohtani returning to the bench to prepare as Sunday's starting pitcher, opening up first base for Marte. The 26-year-old will look to continue his hot start to the season -- 6-for-14 with three doubles -- against Oakland and starting pitcher Andrew Triggs on Saturday.